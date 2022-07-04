Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More
Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
Not limiting himself to the 280 characters that Twitter allows per message, Hugh Jackman posted a selfie video that features him raving about Elvis for 45 seconds. The actor, who is presently starring in Broadway's The Music Man, explained that he had gone to see the film with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and he was part of a packed crowd that "went crazy" for the film. Said Jackman,
Hugh Jackman is far from the only one singing Elvis' praises, as while the film received a polarizing response from critics after its Cannes premiere, it has become a nice hit for Warner Bros. at the box office. It won the box office in its opening weekend, topping Top Gun: Maverick, and it made an additional $30.5 million in domestic ticket sales between this past Friday and Sunday.
Clearly the Logan star was enthusiastic about all aspects of Elvis, but Hugh Jackman specifically complemented the work done by the movie's stars. He says that Austin Butler does an "amazing job" bringing to life rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, and that while expectations are always high for a Tom Hanks performance, his latest work is "astonishing." Also saluting Baz Luhrmann and screenwriter Sam Bromell, Jackman continued,
You can watch the video that Hugh Jackman recorded by clicking the play button in the Twitter embed below:
The amazing duo of @bazluhrmann and #CatherineMartin have done it again! What a film! Congrats to @austinbutler and @tomhanks on awesome performances. Go see @ElvisMovie @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/JioeGJw1fGJune 28, 2022
Elvis arrived in theaters at the end of last month and is now playing in theaters everywhere. And if you're not in New York to see The Music Man but in the mood to watch Hugh Jackman do what he does best, you can always head over to our Hugh Jackman streaming guide to learn how to watch his best movies.
