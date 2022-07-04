Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More

Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.

Not limiting himself to the 280 characters that Twitter allows per message, Hugh Jackman posted a selfie video that features him raving about Elvis for 45 seconds. The actor, who is presently starring in Broadway's The Music Man, explained that he had gone to see the film with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and he was part of a packed crowd that "went crazy" for the film. Said Jackman,

You have done it again, Elvis is incredible. Deb and I went to see it last night here in New York City with a packed audience, and everyone went crazy. The music, the visuals, the acting, the production design, everything about is just so beautifully done. It is just so much fun, and I highly, highly recommend you all go out to see it.

Hugh Jackman is far from the only one singing Elvis' praises, as while the film received a polarizing response from critics after its Cannes premiere, it has become a nice hit for Warner Bros. at the box office. It won the box office in its opening weekend, topping Top Gun: Maverick, and it made an additional $30.5 million in domestic ticket sales between this past Friday and Sunday.

Clearly the Logan star was enthusiastic about all aspects of Elvis, but Hugh Jackman specifically complemented the work done by the movie's stars. He says that Austin Butler does an "amazing job" bringing to life rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, and that while expectations are always high for a Tom Hanks performance, his latest work is "astonishing." Also saluting Baz Luhrmann and screenwriter Sam Bromell, Jackman continued,

Austin crushes, you crush it, man, as Elvis. You did an amazing job. Tom Hanks, you're always incredible, but as Colonel Tom Parker, you're just astonishing. We just absolutely loved it. It was a brilliant, brilliant night at the theater, and Baz and Sam, you're just one of the greatest teams out there, and I'm thrilled, thrilled, thrilled you're making movies. This one is special.

You can watch the video that Hugh Jackman recorded by clicking the play button in the Twitter embed below:

The amazing duo of @bazluhrmann and #CatherineMartin have done it again! What a film! Congrats to @austinbutler and @tomhanks on awesome performances. Go see @ElvisMovie @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/JioeGJw1fGJune 28, 2022 See more

Elvis arrived in theaters at the end of last month and is now playing in theaters everywhere.