After Will Ferrell DJ'd A Frat Party At His Son's College, Fans Got Old School Vibes And More From The Delightful Video

Will Ferrell is a man of many talents and interests. He’s a gifted comedian, multifaceted actor and a massive sports aficionado. However, I have to say that I never would’ve pegged him for being a DJ. Yes, you heard me correctly. The funnyman not only curated music but did so at a college fraternity party this weekend. The event was held at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, where one of his sons is also a student. Lucky for us, someone recorded a video of the (and delightful) moment, and fans are loving it.

The USC Trojans were engaged in a hard-fought football game this past weekend, as they faced off with the Arizona Wildcats. Ultimately, the Trojans pulled out a 43-41 victory in a triple-overtime competition. While it’s unclear exactly when the Anchorman icon took on his DJ’ing duties, one would think it happened during a postgame celebration. The function was captured in a TIkTok video clip shared by a user named lupetwins8803. Check it out for yourself, and see the 56-year-old actor jamming out with partygoers:

What I’d like to know is whether or not Will Ferrell’s son, Magnus (who’s studying music at the university), belongs to that frat. Regardless, it’s easy to assume the younger Ferrell would’ve at least been aware of his father’s presence on campus. He’s pretty much a regular at the school, as he frequently returns for sports events and speaking engagements. I can see students relishing the visits the comic pays to his old stomping grounds. Aside from the people in the clip, the commentators who checked it out had glowing responses. One person declared:

DJ Will on the ones and twos bay bay ! 😂🖤

Another person noted the somewhat “random” nature of this occurrence but also said they “love” it and the actor himself. A few others seem to be joking about how the whole situation came together. Though it’s unclear as to whether the entertainer’s son had anything to do with this, one user seems to believe that might’ve been the case. They suggested as much when they dropped a funny comment:

Frat Leader: We need a wild party but to save money. Frat boy: I’ll get my dad to DJ. Leader: what? Frat boy: My dads Will Ferrell. Leader: Bet. Lit.

Additionally, there’s one fan who seems to believe this is a case of life imitating art. When seeing the veteran performer hanging out with the college kids, they were reminded of his most iconic movies. Though the user couldn’t exactly remember the name:

It’s like that movie he played where he was at a frat house help me with the name yall 😭

They’re, of course, referring to the hit 2003 comedy Old School, which is still widely considered to be a classic due to its A+ jokes and wild sequences. (I mean, you all still remember Will Ferrell’s streaking scene , right?) The shenanigans the star participated in at USC this weekend are a lot more tame than what Todd Phillips’ film offered up. But fans, like the one quote below, seem to love the DJ’ing session nonetheless and would like to see more:

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE NEXT SHOW?!

Of course, when he’s not living it up at his alma mater, the Saturday Night Live icon is busy working on high-profile productions. For instance, he delighted moviegoers earlier this year when he appeared in Barbie , which cast him in the pitch-perfect role of Mattel’s CEO. He also lent his voice to the raunchy dog comedy, Strays, which allowed him to work in the recording booth with Jamie Foxx – a fellow master of comedy.

Will Ferrell certainly has a varied comedic filmography, as he’s played a news anchor, racecar driver, holiday spector and more. Now, I kind of want to see him take on the role of a DJ who attempts to build a name for himself in the music industry. I don’t know about all of you, but I’d pay to see such a flick. Whether such a project would actually happen is anyone’s guess but, for now, I’m more than content with watching that video.