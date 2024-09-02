Will Sir Ian McKellen Return As Gandalf? His Morbid-Yet-Hopeful Response When Asked About Participating In Andy Serkis’ LOTR Films
Lord of the Rings fans are spoiled for choice these days. Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and a new animated, The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim movie is on the way later this year. On top of that, two new live-action films from Peter Jackson are on the way. The only thing we know for certain is that Andy Serkis will direct the first, and return to play Gollum, but we expect others from the original series may also appear, and Sir Ian McKellen has confirmed that he has been asked.
Speaking with Big Issue while recovering from a recent fall while performing Shakespeare, the Gandalf actor revealed that he has been approached about reprising his role as Gandalf in the tentatively titled, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum. It doesn't sound like there's any guarantee that McKellen will appear quite yet, but if Gandalf is in the movie (which seems likely), Peter Jackson and company hope the actor will return. McKellen said…
“Hope” is certainly doing a lot of work here. The actor is clearly referring to his own mortality, as the most likely reason the actor might not return would be if he were no longer with us. McKellen has previously said that he’s interested in returning as Gandalf, assuming that he’s still alive when the time comes to do so.
He reiterated that idea, saying that the writers better be quick and get the script written because time is of the essence given he's 85 at this point. He continued, morbid-but-hopeful:
Ian McKellen isn’t the only one who has had a memorable response to the idea of returning for more Lord of the Rings movies. When Viggo Mortensen was asked about the idea of returning to play Aragorn again, he said it would depend on the script's quality --unless he really needed money.
Director Andy Serkis has so far avoided talking about characters or actors returning to the franchise. Since the movie hasn’t been written yet, it seems unlikely even the filmmakers knows all the characters that may appear in the film. Still, I personally think it's all but certain that if any characters from the previous Lord of the Rings or Hobbit trilogies will appear, they’ll want the original actors back as well.
On the one hand, getting that script done quickly may help land actors like Ian McKellen, but on the other, fans certainly won’t want to see the new movies rushed the way the Hobbit movies were.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.