Will Former Lord Of The Rings And The Hobbit Actors Appear In Andy Serkis’ Gollum Movie? What He Says (Right Now)

It's hard to believe, but Middle-earth fans are about to be treated to another visit to the world created by Tolkien and brought to the big screen by Peter Jackson by way of a new Lord of the Rings film . Even more astonishing is that this movie will be a prequel focusing on Gollum, with Andy Serkis reprising his role and directing the film. While Sméagol is undoubtedly one of the best characters in LOTR , many fans, myself included, are curious about which of the former actors from the other movies will appear in the upcoming project. Here’s what the Planet of the Apes alum says for now.

In February 2023, Warner Bros. announced that more Lord of the Rings movies would be coming through WB’s New Line Cinema. So far, we have the animated fantasy prequel film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim , set to release in December. Additionally, a new movie focusing on Gollum, the original ring bearer, is in the works. Andy Serkis shared some insights with Deadline about the potential return of previous franchise stars to Middle-earth. He said:

That’s a difficult question to answer right at this moment in time, because we’re really in the nascent stages of what it is exactly where we’re doing, and where the story’s going to take us. So I don’t want to commit anything right now. I mean, because it’s so raw and so raw and wriggling, and we are just literally having very early state script discussions and ideas of exactly where and how we’re going to drop anchor with the character and his journey and how he is or comes into contact with other characters, and the characters that we know and don’t know. So still, I would hate to say anything that’s going to commit us at this point, because it’s literally all up for grabs.

If you’ve watched The J.R.R. Tolkien movies in order , you know they provided glimpses into Gollum's tragic past. Initially a Stoorish hobbit named Sméagol, his life took a dark turn when he discovered the One Ring with his cousin and best friend, Déagol. Overcome by the Ring's power, Sméagol murdered Déagol to possess it. The Ring's corrupting influence twisted his mind and body, transforming him into Gollum. Consumed by obsession and paranoia, he spent centuries hiding in the shadows, fiercely guarding his "precious." So it's exciting to think about all the stories this new movie can explore.

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage director’s statement is tantalizingly vague, leaving fans in a swirl of speculation. The prospect of seeing familiar faces from the beloved trilogies return to Middle-earth is undeniably thrilling. The potential for cameos or substantial roles from iconic characters like Gandalf, Legolas, or even Aragorn is exciting and possible. However, since Bilbo meets Gollum for the first time in The Hobbit trilogy and Frodo and the fellowship encounter him in the LOTR trilogy, their appearance in a prequel seems less likely, purely based on continuity.

Serkis and Jackson have shared their enthusiasm for returning to Middle-earth with this new story, but plot details remain scarce. Fans might wonder if it will draw inspiration from the 2009 fan film The Hunt for Gollum . That film depicted Gandalf sending Aragorn to capture Gollum to prevent him from revealing the One Ring's location to Sauron. Regardless of its direction, the new film promises to offer audiences a deeper understanding of one of LOTR’s most beloved characters.

This Gollum project is just one of several upcoming Rings projects. War of the Rohirrim is set to release on the 2024 movie schedule this December, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be available to stream with an Amazon subscription starting August 29. Another film by Peter Jackson is planned to be released following Gollum, though the details are currently under wraps.

So, if original cast members don’t appear in this prequel, plenty of upcoming LOTR projects might feature familiar faces.