Have Will Smith And Chris Rock Already Squashed Their Oscars Beef? Diddy Has An Update

Every year the Academy Awards come with a few viral moments, like the infamous La La Land / Moonlight snafu from 2017 . Although much of the post-Oscars conversation this year has revolved around a conflict between Will Smith and Chris Rock that happened on live television. But have Smith and Rock already squashed their Oscars beef? Diddy has an update.

The public was shocked when Will Smith entered the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars, after the comic made a jab at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. There’s been a ton on of discourse online about this viral moment, and exactly who was in the wrong. But according to prolific recording artist Diddy, the two stars might have already made up. As he shared with Page Six at the Oscars afterparty:

That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.

While the public continues to debate the morality of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s drama, could the two icons actually already be in a good place? That’s what Diddy seems to think, especially given the long friendship shared between the two. We’ll just have to see if there’s official word from either stars’ camp.

Diddy’s comments to Page Six came directly from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which is an annual event that follows the Academy Awards. Will Smith himself was reportedly present at the glittery soirée, despite his slap of Chris Rock basically breaking the internet. Although if the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper is to be believed, they might have found a way to put the viral drama behind them. We can all only be so lucky with our own drama.

The already infamous Oscars moment happened pretty late into last night’s ceremony. When Chris Rock was presenting the Best Documentary Feature, he took a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The reference to G.I. Jane didn’t sit well with the couple, resulting in Will Smith walking onto the stage and slapping the comic, before returning to his seat telling Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

The public was shocked at Will Smith’s outburst, and the conversation surrounding his slap to Chris Rock’s face has been ongoing in the hours since the Oscars concluded. This is especially true since Smith would go on to tearfully accept the Best Actor Award shortly after the tussle. Some are saying that Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair was out of line, considering the Matrix Resurrections actress has been open about her struggles with hair loss and alopecia on Red Table Talk.

The discourse surround the infamous slap will likely continue for the foreseeable future, regardless of whether or not Will Smith and Chris Rock have already made up. And since the situation involves issues of race, sexism, disabilities, and the couple’s private life , it’s definitely a delicate converation to have. We’ll just have to wait and see if anyone from the celebrities’ teams share news.