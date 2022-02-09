Will The Scream OG’s Return For The Upcoming Sequel? Here’s What Courteney Cox Thinks

Spoilers ahead for 2022’s Scream.

Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream is widely considered one of the best horror movies of all time. The generations of fans were thrilled to return to Woodsboro with a new movie, which was a critical and box office success . But will the Scream OG’s return for the recently announced sequel? Here’s what Courteney Cox thinks.

The original trio of Scream heroes recently returned for the new sequel, although we seemingly got the final appearance from David Arquette’s Dewey. As soon as the new sequel was announced, fans immediately began wondering about the cast, especially Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. The latter actress was asked if she’d be back for the new movie coming from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. And while she was nervous about spoiling the ending of the 2022 movie, she said:

Okay, if I'm allowed to say that, of course. What a fun experience to have such a longstanding series of movies and this one just feels completely invigorated in a new way. And it's a relaunch, not a fifth episode, whatever you call it ... It's a relaunch and the directors are incredible and I think Wes would be looking down and saying, 'I'm so happy it's Matt and Tyler.'

Do you hear that sound? It’s the sound of countless Scream fans out there collectively cheering for Gale Weathers. While it’s unclear if there’s been any official casting, it seems like Courteney Cox would be down to once again play her signature quick-witted final girl. Hopefully she signs an official deal to return for the newly announced sequel.

Courteney Cox’s comments to Comic Book occurred during an interview about her STARZ series Shining Vale. Eventually the conversation turned to her ongoing role in the Scream franchise, and the newly announced sixth installment that’s coming down the line. Luckily for us, she seems down to once again reprise her role as the beloved Gale Weathers.

The most recent Scream movie very much focused on the new characters, especially sisters Sam and Tara, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega respectively. But the trio of original heroes did factor in, with Courteney Cox’s Gale getting some truly iconic moments in the finale. It’s hard to imagine the new movie without her character, so the fandom is collectively keeping their fingers crossed– especially since Cox has expressed her interest in returning.

While the new Scream had some truly brutal kills, there were a surprising amount of survivors that can be featured in the next movie. In addition to Gale and Sidney, both Sam and Tara managed to outlive Ghostface. Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin also were revealed to be alive in the final moments, with the actors already joking about who might survive the next sequel. Additionally, fans are hoping to finally see the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed from Scream 4, especially since it was revealed that she survived.