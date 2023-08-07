William Friedkin, Director Of The Exorcist, Dead At 87

Good directors know how to pull everything together through technique alone, but great directors have the special edge of doing so by truly knowing the material they’re working with. Director William Friedkin is one of the helmers who very easily falls into that second category, as best seen through his work on classics like The Exorcist and The French Connection. At the moment we look back at the man’s legacy with bittersweet reverence, as the Academy Award winning director is reported dead at 87.

THR reported that Friedkin’s passing was revealed by his wife Sherry Lansing, and no cause of death was revealed at the time of this writing. Survived by Lansing and two children, Wiliam Friedkin’s career as a director was one that blazed brightly, even with the hidden gems that audiences may not be as familiar with as one of the few horror movies nominated for Best Picture .

Born in 1935, the Chicago-based William would start his career in filmmaking with documentaries. Eventually, his first major gig was directing the 1965 episode “Off Season” for The Alfred Hitchcock Hour; which then gave way to his first narrative film Good Times. Six years later, William Friedkin would release the movie that gained him the Academy Award for Best Director, 1971’s The French Connection.

But for Friedkin, the movie that may have defined his career best arrived in 1973, as the Linda Blair-starring picture debuted to rave reviews and panicked audiences. What makes this entry on many lists of the best '70s horror movies even more impressive is that William Friedkin didn’t consider The Exorcist a horror movie. In his own words, it was a story about “the mystery of faith” rather than demonic possession; though the director did eventually make peace with its reputation as a horror landmark.

Throughout the rest of his storied career, William Friedkin would mostly stick to cinematic releases. Be it the controversial Al Pacino drama Cruising, comedy outings like The Brinks Job or Deal of the Century, or crime thrillers like Killer Joe, Friedkin wasn’t content with staying in one lane for too long. He’d proved this by directing TV movies like 1997’s 12 Angry Men remake, in addition to episodes of the 1985 Twilight Zone revival, and HBO’s horror hit Tales from the Crypt.

At the time of his passing, William Friedkin has one final film still waiting for potential release. As the currently undated The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is set to debut at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the Kiefer Sutherland/Jason Clarke starring historical drama will serve as the presumed final credit on the man’s resume. A fact that’s also highlighted by the fact that Friedkin was not involved with The Exorcist: Believer , or either of its two planned sequels.

Then again, William Friedkin’s body of work isn’t something that’s defined by the opportunities he hadn’t pursued. Let’s not forget, Friedkin turned down directing Star Wars , and he continued to blossom wherever he was planted. Yet another difference between good directors and great directors, William’s ability to pivot and play the hand he had with style is just another reason for why he’ll be sorely missed by those who knew him.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of William Friedkin. May his memory comfort them during this time of grief and remembrance.