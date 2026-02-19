Win A Blu-ray Of Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands will unleash its pulse-pounding sci-fi action on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD Steelbook on Monday 23 February, and we have five copies of the Blu-ray to give away!

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in android Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Blending themes of survival and self-discovery with intense combat, striking visual effects, and moments of humour, it delivers a high-stakes action adventure.

Bonus features on the 4K and Blu-ray include audio commentary by director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Ben Rosenblatt, director of photography Jeff Cutter and stunt coordinator Jacob Tomuri. There are also six four featurettes, covering bringing the Predator to life, the synthetic characters, creating the planet Genna, and developing the Yautja’s home world, as well as six deleted/pre-visualisation scenes (with optional audio commentary).

