Sonic The Hedgehog 4's Ben Schwartz Shares Cute Reunion With Kristen Bell As She Joins Cast For Big Role

When it comes to video game movie adaptations that have been released over the past several years, few have found as much success as the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. SEGA’s lovable, blue character and his allies have been tearing up the box office, so it’s no surprise that a fourth film is currently in the works. Now, in an exciting turn of events, Kristen Bell has been tapped to join the cast in a major role. With that, she recently reunited with Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz for a truly adorable photo.

It was announced this week that Kristen Bell would be lending her voice-acting talents to the role of Amy Rose, who was briefly introduced during a Sonic 3 post-credits scene. That confirmation is sweet enough on its own, but what’s even better is that Bell and Ben Schwartz signified the occasion by sporting sweaters and posing for a photo. Not only that, but the pair also hold adorable figurines of their respective characters. Take a look at the snapshot, which Schwartz posted to Instagram:

This is indeed a sweet reunion that I can get behind! Bell and Schwartz previously worked together on the (underrated) Showtime dramedy series House of Lies. Obviously, the kid-centric Sonic the Hedgehog 4 marks a very different kind of collaboration for the two actors. All in all, I think this could be a very fun match, and I’m eager to hear Schwartz and Bell match wits as Sonic and Amy Rose, respectively.

Like Schwartz, Kristen Bell is certainly no stranger to voice acting, with arguably the biggest feather in her cap being her role as Anna in Disney’s Frozen franchise. Bell has the ability to bring authenticity to the roles she plays and, while many of her characters are quite soft-spoken, there’s a spunkiness that radiates from them as well. That definitely tracks when it comes to the character that the Emmy nominee is voicing within the Sonic universe.

A longtime character within the Sonic the Hedgehog games, Amy Rose is a competitive yet empathetic tomboy who’s part of the titular hero’s inner circle. Amy also serves as something of a love interest for Sonic, even to the point where she can be clingy at times. During the closing moments of Sonic 3, Amy Rose arrives to assist the blue speedster when he’s ambushed by Metal Sonic robots. How the heroine’s origins will be established within the continuity of the movies remains to be seen at this time.

Information on Sonic 4 is relatively scarce, though it’s been confirmed that Jeff Fowler – who helmed the first three movies – is set to return for this latest feature. Plot details are being kept under wraps, so speculation regarding the narrative ensues for now. Tails voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey previously spoke to CinemaBlend about what she’d like to see in the fourth movie. All in all, she’d love to see the gang travel to new locations beyond Earth.

There’s not telling when additional casting updates on the fourth film in this video game saga will arrive. However, at present, I just remain excited knowing that Amy Rose has officially been cast. Let’s hope Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz’s sweet dynamic translates into electrifying chemistry between their characters.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into theaters on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, stream the first three movies as well as the Knuckles spinoff series using a Paramount+ subscription.