I Had No Idea Bleached Eyebrows Could Do So Much, But Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable In New Campaign

Eyebrows have seen quite the evolution in celebrity fashion, going from the plucked and pencil-thin looks of the ‘90s to the fuller look made popular by models like Cara Delevingne. We’ve seen them shaped and threaded and arched and dyed, but still, I don’t think I realized just how much of a difference they could make until I barely recognized Kendall Jenner and her bleached brows in a new campaign.

Kendall Jenner partnered with Khaite last September, walking in the brand’s spring runway show, and her latest ads are showing off some of those Spring/Summer 2026 outfits. However, if I hadn’t read the caption accompanying the Instagram post, I don’t think I would have even realized I was looking at a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Check it out for yourself:

The model is drop-dead gorgeous in shiny head-to-toe leather, paired perfectly with Khaite’s snake-embossed slingback pumps. Her dark hair is tied back with a center part, and I can’t be the only person whose reaction was, “Wait, that’s Kendall?” after being thrown off by the barely there brow.

I guess it makes sense that bleached eyebrows could change her look so drastically, given how much attention has been paid to that portion of facial hair in movies and on TV. The McPoyle unibrow on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is practically a character unto itself. Hunter Schafer’s glitter brow stands as one of Euphoria’s most iconic makeup moments, while Jodie Turner-Smith went rogue and shaved hers off altogether to best capture the look of her character in Tron: Ares.

While we’ve seen more of the nearly invisible brow recently, the style is certainly not new — even sported by members of Kendall Jenner’s own family in years past. I’m not sure the world was ready for it back in 2021, though, as Kim Kardashian’s wild bleached eyebrows for a SKIMS ad were met with mixed reviews.

It’s not a new look for Kendall Jenner either, as she walked the stairs for the 2022 Met Gala with bleached brows. That year, however, her daring ensemble may have been upstaged by Kim Kardashian arriving in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which instantly became one of the year’s defining moments in pop culture for the dramatic weight loss she endured in the weeks before the gala and the controversy over whether or not she damaged the dress or even should have been wearing it in the first place.

The blonde brow is far more prominent amongst celebrities these days, as we’ve seen Julia Fox, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Zendaya and more rock the trend. Many of Jenna Ortega’s viral red carpet looks include her forgoing the eyebrows, including her sheer snakeskin ensemble at a Wednesday Season 2 premiere and gothic black look at a Christian Louboutin show last fall.

For most of those celebrities, however, while the change to their appearance was unquestionably dramatic, I don’t think those instances rose to the level of not being able to recognize them the way I nearly scrolled past Kendall Jenner.

Full eyebrows or not, I’m looking forward to new episodes of The Kardashians, though no Season 8 premiere date has yet been announced for the 2026 TV schedule. For now, you can rewatch the first seven seasons with your Hulu subscription.