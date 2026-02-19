Chris Hemsworth Has A Two-Word Answer When Asked If Thor Or Wanda Would Win An MCU Face-Off

There is one question that is as old as time itself. For as long as there have been fans, those fans have asked themselves the same question, over and over again, searching for the one true answer: “Who would win in a fight between…?”

It’s the question that comic book fans have asked about all their favorite heroes, especially those from competing brands that rarely, if ever, cross paths. It’s also the question Chris Hemsworth was recently asked on Instagram, specifically if his character Thor could beat Scarlet Witch in a flight. When asked who would win, Thor or Wanda, Hemsworth simply said…

Probably Wanda

Hemsworth is probably being a bit polite here; it’s not good form to just assume your character would always win, but he’s also not necessarily wrong. Wanda is generally portrayed as one of the strongest characters in the MCU. She probably would have taken out Thanos single-handedly had it not been for missiles knocking her back.

Thor vs Wanda is one battle that we have yet to see in the MCU, and based on what has been officially said regarding Avengers: Doomsday, and what the future of the MCU might look like, we may never see it.

Officially, we’re also not expecting Elizabeth Olsen to appear in an upcoming Marvel movie. Wanda is, as far as we know, currently dead in the MCU, and Olson’s own comments have indicated she won’t be back anytime soon. That said, there have been rumors that she actually will appear, so it’s certainly possible we could see this fight after all. Chris Evans denied his involvement right up until the first Doomsday trailer confirmed he would be there.

Based on some of the other rumors that we’re getting from Avengers: Doomsday, seeing various heroes beat each other up could actually end up being a big part of the film. If the Scarlet Witch is in the film, seeing her fight some other heroes may be exactly what we’ll see her do.

And if that doesn't happen in Doomsday, then we may see it all in the next Avengers film. Secret Wars, the comic that next year’s Avengers movie takes its name from, was all about heroes fighting each other in a place called Battleworld. While the MCU version will probably take some liberties with the story, getting some fights between heroes seems like a safe bet.

Whatever the future holds, the age-old debate of “who would win” probably won’t be settled. But there will be plenty more fodder for future arguments among fans.