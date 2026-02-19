Trolls Have Been All Over Breezy Johnson's Olympics Engagement Since Taylor Swift Complimented It. She Wasn’t Having It

There have been a lot of unexpected moments that have gone very viral as the Winter Olympics have aired on the 2026 TV schedule . From a dog running on a course to an 87-year-old grandpa wearing adorable knitwear , I’ve been pleasantly surprised a few times. I was also shocked when skier Breezy Johnson got engaged at the games a few days after winning gold. It got even better when Taylor Swift commented on “The Alchemy” of it all. However, that particular romantic moment has been hated on as well, and now the Olympian is clapping back.

While many (including the recently engaged Taylor Swift ) loved Breezy Johnson's Olympic engagement , the haters, as the pop star would say, were gonna “hate, hate, hate.” So, the skier responded to them while chatting with the Swift's future sister-in-law of all people. This all came up because when guests appear on Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie , they share a take that they’re, as the title implies, “not gonna lie” about. So, Johnson used it as an opportunity to call out the trolls, saying:

Hi, I’m Breezy Johnson, and I’m not gonna lie, getting engaged at the Olympics does not steal your spotlight; it just makes it that much cooler.

Kylie Kelce then hopped into the conversation to call out the critics of this moment. She said that people who want to criticize Johnson's engagement are “crazy” and noted that what happened at the bottom of that run between the skier and her partner was “an incredible time.”

Johnson then went on to explain that she fully wanted her engagement to happen this way. She and her fiancé, Connor Watkins, had discussed it, and it didn’t happen on the same day she won gold. In fact, it happened a few days after she won (and broke) her medal . Explaining all that, the athlete said:

I just thought it would be really fun to bring the two loves of my life together. I had talked to him about it. A lot of people were like, ‘He’s stealing your spotlight.’ I was like, ‘You clearly didn’t pay attention. I won the downhill three days ago.’ Some of them, you know, don’t know how to spell my name, which is probably the first sign that you probably shouldn’t be commenting on something.

In an interview with Overtime , Johnson noted that she was aware that her engagement could happen at the Olympics. She also reiterated that she wanted it to be that way. Her partner was not stealing attention from her athletic achievements in any way, as the trolls assumed.

Closing out her thoughts on the discourse surrounding it all, the Olympian said:

But yeah, definitely everybody likes to have an opinion.

Everybody does have an opinion on the internet, and sometimes it leads to unwarranted hate. Clearly, Johnson was thrilled that the question got popped during her time at the Olympics, and it’s certainly very special that she gets to go home with not one, but two, pieces of jewelry. So, no, no one was stealing her spotlight, and Breezy Johnson does not need people claiming that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors