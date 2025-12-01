Sisu: Road To Revenge Is Full Of Gore, But That Glass Moment Still Has Me Cringing

Spoilers for Sisu: Road to Revenge lie ahead, so brace yourself for these painful details.

Excellent action films have hit the 2025 movie schedule, including the likes of Novocaine, The Accountant 2 and Predator: Badlands. Another fresh title that hit theaters just recently is Sisu: Road to Revenge, which reacquaints audiences with the seemingly indestructible Aatami Korpi. This flick packs a serious punch, and it’s filled to the brim with gore. Amid all the violence, though, there’s one particular scene that makes me cringe upon thinking of it.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

We Really Need To Talk About That Wild Glass Moment In Sisu: Road To Revenge

I won’t spoil every detail in this piece but, to sum it up, Aatami eventually finds himself captured by Soviets in the movie’s third act (following a lengthy vehicular chase that must be seen to be believed). While being held captive on a train, the half-naked and barefoot Aatami breaks free, thanks in part to a knife hidden in one of his flesh wounds. He then makes his way through the train cars, including a few that contain soldiers sleeping in hammocks.

While Korpi tries to sneak through one car to get to the front of the train, a dozing sentry drops a glass bottle, with the remnants being scattered on the ground in Korpi’s path. So the Finnish ex-commando has no choice but to walk on the glass shards, and he does indeed slowly step on the glass with his bare feet. While in the theater, I wanted to scream for Aatomi, and I winced hard! If you can believe it, though, that’s not the only reason this glass-related moment had me squirming in my seat.

Moments later, Korpi, in an attempt to conceal himself from a stirring Soviet operative, drops to the glass-covered ground to hide. In the process of getting on the ground, the hero rolls onto a big piece of broken glass, which presses into his back — which is already scarred and bloody from the torture he experienced earlier. Also, to add insult to injury, the character then inadvertently moves his hand into a mouse trap and activates it.

I’m honestly not sure that the image of Aatami rolling into that big piece of glass will ever leave my subconscious. Then again, such an uncomfortable scene is what makes this budding franchise so great.

(Image credit: Heikki Leis/Sony Pictures)

The Sisu Series Delivers Violent Thrills And Wears Its Heart On Its Sleeve

More on Action Movies (Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution) 32 Great Action Movies That Never Got Sequels

A major reason why writer/director Jalmari Helander’s Sisu was so acclaimed upon release in 2023 was that it put its protagonist through the ringer and then some. That level of pain is only upped in Road to Revenge. It sees Aatami (Jorma Tommila) trying to transport the remnants of his old family home while attempting to dodge the sadistic Soviet officer (Stephen Lang) who killed his wife and kids decades prior. The film features planes, trains and automobiles, but this is far bloodier than a John Hughes-helmed Thanksgiving film.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as is the case with the best action films, the Sisu films have emotional cores. It’s because of that that viewers feel for Aatami, not just because of the physical pain he’s experiencing but also because of the emotional turmoil he’s faced. Helander – who’s helming the upcoming Rambo prequel – should be proud of his work, and I hope a third installment is made at some point. And, if he manages to come up with moments that are even tougher than the glass segment, I’ll be both amused and excruciatingly uncomfortable.

Sisu: Road to Revenge is in theaters now, so check it out! Also, read up on upcoming action movies that should be worth moviegoers’ while.