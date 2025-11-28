I Love To See Elle Fanning Getting Praise For Predator: Badlands, But She Has Another 2025 Movie You Need To Seek Out

When it comes to 2025 movie releases, Predator: Badlands was one pleasant surprise. The movie, which came out early this month, is one of the best installments we’ve seen from the Predator franchise (just check out what critics and our Badlands review had to say). A lot of that had to do with Elle Fanning’s great dual performance as the synthetics Thia and Tessa. If you’re on a hype train for the actress like I am, you need to seek out another new film of hers from this year.

(Image credit: Disney)

Elle Fanning Deserves All The Love For Her Predator: Badlands Performance

Before we get to her next movie, let’s take a moment and give the girl her flowers for a very successful sci-fi turn in Predator: Badlands. The 27-year-old has been acting since she was a kid alongside her sister Dakota Fanning, but this is the first time she was in a high-profile science fiction movie, and she crushed it. Not to mention, she was actually strapped to the back of her co-star for much of the shoot.

When she recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter, it was pointed out how there’s been awards buzz around her performance in Predator: Badlands, but it probably won’t be “taken as seriously” because it's a genre film. Here’s how she responded:

Just because it’s genre, I don’t think that people should be biased. I don’t agree with that: a film is a film! It’s important to cultivate creativity and young directors with their ideas, and to have that be noticed. There shouldn’t be a mathematical equation for what is the proper thing to do. I hope it continues to change.

Awards aside, Predator: Badlands achieved the rare balance of being crowdpleasing, critically acclaimed and commercially successful. It’s the highest-grossing movie in the Predator franchise and has reportedly made back its $100 budget with its $161 million worldwide haul (so far).

(Image credit: Kasper Tuxen/Neon)

She’s Also In The Best Movie I’ve Seen All Year (But, You Probably Haven’t Heard Of It)

Elle Fanning had a great poppy success, but she’s also one of the stars of a much smaller film called Sentimental Value, which has been on the film festival circuit this year to widespread acclaim. I had the chance to watch it early over a month ago, and I don’t think a few days go by before I think about it again. The more I sit with it, the more I’ve realized it’s the best movie I’ve seen this year.

The movie itself is a drama about a fractured Norwegian family. Stellan Skarsgard plays a beloved director and estranged father to his two adult daughters (played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas). Following the death of their mother, Skarsgard approaches Reinsve’s Nora with a script he has written for her, with the intention of her playing the leading role in his first movie in years. She rejects his offer, and the role goes to an American actress (played by Fanning), but it’s just not the same.

It’s one of those movies where you just have to trust me and seek it out as soon as it hits theaters in your area. (It currently has a limited release, with plans to slowly go wider). It has some really touching messages about legacy in the family and the complicated connections between a father and daughter. Director Joachim Trier helms the film in a tender way that is so unlike your typical drama. (If you’ve seen Academy Award nominee The Worst Person In The World, you might have an idea).

And if you like following Oscar movies as I do, it’s currently a shoo-in for Best Picture, along with other major categories like Best Director. Elle Fanning is even expected to be in the race for Best Supporting Actress. Sentimental Value is another great performance from Fanning, and she’s just going to keep wowing us next year when she plays Effie Trinket in the next Hunger Games movie!