Win It: Welcome To Derry On Blu-ray

Prequel series It: Welcome To Derry builds on the vision established by Andy Muschietti in It and It Chapter Two – his hit films based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel. Set principally in 1962, the show traces the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown (played once again by Bill Skarsgård).



Season one (comprising eight episodes) is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus features include three “Inside Derry” behind-the-episode featurettes, and “Fear The Other”, an exclusive featurette on the societal dynamics of 1962 Derry.

Thanks to Warner Bros Discovery Home Entertainment, we have four Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Warner Bros Discovery Home Entertainment)