Win It: Welcome To Derry On Blu-ray
We have four Blu-rays of season one up for grabs
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Prequel series It: Welcome To Derry builds on the vision established by Andy Muschietti in It and It Chapter Two – his hit films based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel. Set principally in 1962, the show traces the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown (played once again by Bill Skarsgård).
Season one (comprising eight episodes) is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus features include three “Inside Derry” behind-the-episode featurettes, and “Fear The Other”, an exclusive featurette on the societal dynamics of 1962 Derry.
Thanks to Warner Bros Discovery Home Entertainment, we have four Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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