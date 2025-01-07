‘Howls With Raw Emotion’: Wolf Man Has Screened, And Critics Are Hitting Social Media With Their First Reactions To The Classic Horror Remake
The film hits theaters January 17.
Hopefully everyone got to partake in all of the feel-good movies the holidays had to offer, because now that we’ve started working our way down the 2025 movie calendar, there are some nasty-looking horror movies headed our way. One of the first offerings in the genre is Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, a remake of Lon Chaney Jr.’s 1941 classic, and critics have had the chance to screen the film ahead of its January 17 release. They’re hitting social media with their first reactions, so keep reading to see if this is one you’ll want to sink your canines into.
Christopher Abbott stars as Blake, the husband and father who becomes a danger to his family after being clawed by a werewolf. Julia Garner plays his wife Charlotte, with Matilda Firth portraying their daughter Ginger. Critics’ initial takeaways indicate that writer/director Leigh Whannell is kicking off the year with a film that’s both scary and emotionally heart-wrenching. Peter Gray of The AU Review writes:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky agrees, praising Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner’s performances as well as those working behind the scenes. She says:
The film pays homage to the 1941 classic, Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak says, in how it captures that melancholy. However, the director funnels that through his own anxieties about parenthood, modernizing the setting while still maintaining the timelessness of the movie monster. Schiller continues:
That isn’t the only critic comparing Wolf Man favorably to Leigh Whannell’s 2020 sci-fi/horror The Invisible Man. Benjamin Watts of IGN says if Elisabeth Moss’ story affected you, you’ll likely find this one just as compelling. Watts tweets:
Andrew J. Salazar of Discussing Film seems to address the backlash over the first look at Wolf Man’s monster, reassuring fans who might be concerned about the design. Overall he calls the remake “super fun,” writing:
Those at the X account Nerds Engage seem to like the movie overall but definitely make note of a few aspects that could have been tightened up. They rate the film 7.5 out of 10, saying:
The movie kept Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue on the edge of her seat, she writes, or rather curled up in her seat to keep her feet safe. Leishman says:
X (Twitter) user lizziesjuuls agrees, praising everything from the acting to the makeup to the scares that kept forcing this moviegoer to keep covering their eyes. They write:
It sounds like fans might be in for quite a visceral experience, as several of the first reactions talk about the body horror and nasty transformation of Christopher Abbott’s character. If you want to catch this one in the theater, there’s only a couple of weeks left to wait, as Wolf Man premieres on Friday, January 17.
