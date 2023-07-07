You've Seen Tom Cruise's Iconic Mission: Impossible Run. Now Watch Co-Star Hayley Atwell Take On The Treadmill In Super High Heels

At some point in the long run of action movies leading up to Mission: Impossible 7 , most everyone at one point or another in this universe has taken a run. It’s kind of hard not to when Tom Cruise sets an example of such madman energy, and his Dead Reckoning - Part One co-star Hayley Atwell is the latest party to jump in on the fun. Though she isn’t exactly running, taking to the treadmill on super high heels is a stunt that deserves its own special salute.

Showing off footage of her athletic feat on TikTok , Atwell braved some exercise equipment in style. But in the eyes of the new kid on the IMF block, that wasn't a treadmill she was walking, it was a runway. And as you can see for yourself, she walks it in style, and at a very safe speed:

As someone who’s never walked in heels, my hat is firmly tipped to Hayley Atwell for being able to even walk on a treadmill in those shoes. While she does have the benefit of a chunkier heel surface, that still doesn’t change the fact that even merely walking on those shoes can be a bit of a pain. It may not be as intense as Bryce Dallas Howard’s “controversial” Jurassic World sprint , but it’s still not a walk in the park.

If anything, I wouldn’t be surprised if this MCU vet was preparing for some sort of future stunt in Mission: Impossible 8 that would require running in such footwear. Considering that Hayley Atwell studied car drifting for her first Mission in the field, the dedication is certainly there. So maybe what we're seeing is part fun social media content, and part training for some crazy future endeavor in a franchise of the best action movies.

Depending on what happens in Dead Reckoning Part One, there just might be some good reason for the character of Grace to have such skills at her disposal. Though if there's still time to write a scene where Atwell and Tom Cruise get into a foot race of epic proportions into the next Mission: Impossible chapter, that's time well spent if you ask me.

If that’s the case, here’s hoping those scenes don’t run into the cobblestone problems Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One encountered during its car chases. We’ll see how this latest Tom Cruise action movie endured those obstacles, as the picture is set to streak into theaters next week.