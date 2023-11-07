How Zac Efron's The Iron Claw Made Its Wrestling Scenes More Authentic, And How It Helped The Cast

It can be difficult for a movie set to generate a feeling of reality. On top of the ever-watching eye of the camera lens and that there are members of the crew everywhere, there is generally a lot of repetition to all of the action as multiple takes are filmed, and there are long breaks in between camera angle setups. These conditions and others can present challenges for actors trying to get in the proper headspace for their performances – but that wasn't at all an issue for the wrestling sequences in the upcoming drama The Iron Claw, which took an excellent tact toward filming the special scenes.

Entertainment Weekly has published a preview of the upcoming A24 sports film starring Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White, and the piece reveals the cool way that writer/director Sean Durkin shot the sequences with characters in the wrestling ring. Rather than setting up an angle, filming takes, stopping action, and then setting up a different angle, the production filmed whole matches featuring the actors in front of lively crowds. It lent the experience more verisimilitude that the stars very much fed off of.

Based on a true story, The Iron Claw is about the wrestling dynasty that is the Von Erich family – specifically focusing on Kevin (Zac Efron), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), David (Harris Dickinson), Doris (Maura Tierney), Mike (Stanley Simons), Fritz (Holt McCallany) and Lance (Maxwell Jacob Friedman). The name of the film comes from a hold that they popularized during the height of their success in the 1980s.

Speaking about the filming wrestling sequences in the movie, Jeremy Allen White remarked,

Those background performers made me feel like I belonged there. Leading up to those wrestling sequences, that's probably when I was feeling most insecure. It takes such confidence and skill to walk into a ring like that and perform.

Based on what we've seen in The Iron Claw trailer, the sequences should be a treat.

For Zac Efron showing off his wrestling moves, he said that crowd ended up being an element that he "did not predict" influencing his performance in the wrestling sequence... but that wasn't the only thing that surprised him. Between the long takes and the physicality involved, he was amazed that the wigs that the members of the cast wore stayed on their heads. Said the actor,

I'm shocked they stayed on! We put those things through hell!

The Iron Claw will be hosting its world premiere in Dallas, Texas this week (the Von Erichs hailed form the state), but it won't be too long before audiences everywhere get to see the film. A24 will be releasing the film in theaters on December 22. To learn about all of the other movies coming out between now and the end of the year, do yourself a favor and check out our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.