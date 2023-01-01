The Iron Claw: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Zac Efron Wrestling Movie

Wrestling fans have long been familiar with the triumph and tragedy of the Von Erich family, a powerful professional wrestling dynasty that produced some of the biggest stars to ever enter the squared circle, but also some of the most heartbreaking stories the sport has ever known. At some point in the near future, non-wrestling fans will be introduced to the family and legacy with the release of The Iron Claw, which could very well become one of the best A24 movies yet.

The movie, which will see the likes of Zac Efron , Jeremy Allen White, and Holt McCallany portray some of the most iconic wrestlers to ever come out of the State of Texas, has the potential to become one of the greatest wrestling movies of all time, and we haven’t even seen a trailer or piece of footage yet. Here is everything we know about The Iron Claw so far.

The Iron Claw Is Tentatively Set For A 2023 Theatrical Release

In November 2022, when the movie was in the middle of production, Variety reported that The Iron Claw was slated to land sometime in 2023, though no specific date, or even a release window, was announced at the time. It also wasn’t made entirely clear how much of the production had been completed at that point, but if Zac Efron was already performing a dropkick looking very much like the Golden Warrior , Kevin Von Erich, then the shoot looked to be pretty far along.

Zac Efron Leads The Iron Claw Cast, With Jeremy Allen White, Lily James And Others Also Reported To Star

To properly tell the Von Erichs’ story, you need a large and talented ensemble cast. That won’t be a problem for The Iron Claw, as the group of actors selected to portray the legendary family on the big screen is impressive to say the very least. First, there’s the aforementioned Zac Efron, who will be playing Kevin Von Erich, one of the only surviving members of the wrestling dynasty.

Efron was the only actor attached to the film for a few months, but that changed in September 2022 when Deadline reported that Jeremy Allen White would be playing the late Kerry Von Erich. The following month, Deadline also revealed that Mindhunter Star Holt McCallany would be taking on the role of family patriarch Fritz Von Erich. In late October, Deadline again announced that Lily James, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson on Pam & Tommy had joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Other actors set to appear in The Iron Claw include Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, and Aaron Dean Eisenberg as the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, according to Deadline .

The Iron Claw Will Chronicle The Rise And Fall Of The Von Erich Wrestling Dynasty

By the sounds of it, The Iron Claw will chronicle the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, with IndieWire describing the official synopsis as a movie that focuses on the family of wrestlers who made a long lasting impact on the sport of professional wrestling from the 1960s to the present day. How much of that history – both the highest of highs and lowest of lows – is covered in the movie remains to be seen.

Many Consider The Von Erichs The Most Important Family In Wrestling History

Over the years, the world of professional wrestling has featured its fair share of wrestling dynasties, with the Hart family dominating Canadian territories with its Stampede Wrestling, the Anoa’i family producing generations of champions (including current WWE top dog Roman Reigns), the McMahon family taking the sport to new heights throughout the latter part of the 20th Century and beyond, and the Guerrero family introducing American audiences to the lucha libre style.

Some would argue that the Von Erichs are not only up there with those other all-time greats, but they are the most important family in the history of the sport. Not only did the family’s World Class Championship Wrestling promotion turn the Von Erich brothers into international superstars, it also featured the likes of Ric Flair, the Fabulous Freebirds, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed, El Santo, Blue Demon, and Bruiser Brody, and countless others.

There are documentaries about the wrestling dynasty , countless specials, and even a large section of David Shoemaker’s must-read The Squared Circle: Life, Death, and Professional Wrestling dedicated to the family and its legacy.

Sean Durkin Wrote And Directed The Iron Claw

Sean Durkin, the writer and director behind the decorated 2011 psychological thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene , which saw Elizabeth Olsen’s titular character attempt to escape a charismatic and ruthless cult leader played by John Hawkes, is the filmmaker spearheading The Iron Claw, according to Deadline .

In the years since making his directorial debut, Durkin has gone on to create the British drama series Southcliffe and then the 2020 drama film The Nest starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Served As The Wrestling Consultant On The Set Of The Iron Claw

Chavo Guerrero Jr., one of the most prolific members of the Guerrero wrestling dynasty and multi-time Cruiserweight Champion in various promotions like WCW and WWE, worked on the set of The Iron Claw, serving as a wrestling consultant. In a November 2022 interview with WrestlingInc , Guerrero explained that he received a call from director Sean Durkin asking if he would help out with the in-ring scenes. Guerrero, who previously served in a similar role on the Netflix series GLOW , said he was also encouraged by the show’s former lead actress Alison Brie to work with Durkin on the project.

Prior to working on The Iron Claw, Guerrero worked as the wrestling consultant on Dwayne Johnson’s autobiographical comedy series Young Rock.

The Iron Claw Will Also Include The First Feature Role For AEW World Champion MJF

The list of wrestlers-turned-actors will get a little longer with the release of The Iron Claw, as AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF for short, is slated to make his feature film acting debut in the upcoming movie, according to Deadline . Following the announcement of his casting, PWInsider reported that MJF, who has become one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling the past few years, would be playing a wrestler called Lance Von Erich, real name William Vaughn, who had no relation to the iconic wrestling family.

Stars Zac Efron And Jeremy Allen White Appear To Be Bulking Up For Their Portrayals Of The Von Erich Brothers

To pull off the ridiculously chiseled physiques of the Von Erichs, The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White had to get beefed-up while preparing for the roles. Images of Efron on set published by People in November 2022, showed the bulked-up actor looking like the spitting image of Kevin Von Erich, tan, tank-top, and ‘80s haircut included. Around the same time, it was revealed in a GQ profile that White, coming off the success of The Bear, will be trying to put on a staggering 40 pounds of muscle to play Kerry Von Erich.