Zac Efron’s Body And Hair Are Both Insane In The Iron Claw’s Trailer

Zac Efron has starred in a varied assortment of films over the past several years, from survival thriller Gold to war dramedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever. For close to a year now, many have known that he’s set to star in yet another surprising movie – The Iron Claw. The flick is a wrestling drama centered on the life and careers of the famous Von Erich family members. So far, we’ve only received glimpses of the A24 production but, the official trailer dropped this week and shows off the film in all of its sweaty and intense glory. It also highlights Efron’s insane body and hairstyle, and wow.

As you can see in the trailer above, audiences are going to see this familial drama play out through the eyes of Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich. Those who know the clan’s story are surely aware that it’s filled with its share of triumphs but also considerable tragedies. The Sean Durkin-penned and directed movie looks like it’s going to dive deep into their history. What’s already striking is the level of detailed commitment to depicting the ‘80s vibes and, with that, it’s hard not to take notice of Efron’s crazy look. The haircut is wild enough, but I honestly can’t get over just how buff the actor got for this particular part. I thought his days of beefing up for roles were over, but I was clearly wrong.

Much has been said about the actor’s look in the upcoming film, and the responses have been varied. Some have seemed impressed over the actor’s dedication to the physicality. And on the other side of the equation, a number of commentators have had some admittedly funny jokes, with a few comparing him to Shrek’s Lord Farquaad. All wisecracks aside though, the Baywatch alum definitely seems to be channeling his character well.

More on Zac Efron (Image credit: Netflix) Just A Shirtless Zac Efron And His Equally Shirtless Brother Enjoying A Day On The Water

For the uninitiated, the famous family – whose true surname was Adkisson – was based in Texas and rose to true prominence in the 1980s. Family patriarch Fritz Von Erich (born Jack Adkisson) made a name for himself in the ring and ultimately earned the nickname that serves as the title of the movie. He ultimately spearheaded the careers of his sons: Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike and Chris. Each gained immense success within the industry but, sadly, some of them faced their fair share of personal problems. All but Kevin had premature deaths, with three of the siblings sadly dying by suicide. Years earlier, Fritz’s first-born son, Jack Jr., passed at the age of six after accidentally being shocked and drowned. These personal tragedies led some to believe the family was cursed, and the trailer for The Iron Claw confirms that notion will be explored.

One of the more exciting aspects of this film is the cast Sean Durkin has assembled. Joining Zac Efron are Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich), Stanley Simons (Mike Von Erich), AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Lance Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), Lily James (Pam Adkisson) and Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich). The trailer does a solid job of teasing the tense family dynamics, and I’m so here for it.

Of course, there’s also the actual wrestling aspect of all this, which looks great so far. One of the details we know about The Iron Claw is that famed wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. served as a consultant on the film, and his influence is quickly apparent. The wrestling moves of Zac Efron and co. look legit and should add a great level of authenticity to the production. This film certainly has my attention, and I’m ready to see the family drama, in-ring bouts, buff bodies and crazy hairdos on the big screen.

The Iron Claw is set to hit theaters on December 22 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.