Zack Snyder Shared A Cool Justice League Poster, And The Comments Section Is Split

Comic book movies are everywhere, but few have had the wild life of Zack Snyder's Justice League. After the director departed Justice League due to a personal tragedy, Joss Whedon finished it and greatly altered its contents. For years fans campaigned to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which eventually happened back in 2021 for those with a HBO Max subscription. The director has been posting tons of DCEU throwbacks, despite DC Co-CEO James Gunn crating a new shared universe. Snyder once again posted more Justice League content on social media, although fans are split in the comment ssection.

Back in October of 2025, Zack Snyder joined Instagram and began posting DC throwbacks from his time with the studio. The latest as a gripping new poster for the Snyder Cut, and has gotten a ton of engagement. You can see the image in question below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

This image is pretty gorgeous, and inspired plenty of comments from Snyder's 861k followers on Instagram. While previous DC throwbacks exclusively featured folks begging for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, there are also some critics to take umbrage with Zack Snyder's constant posting in the midst of the DCU's life in theaters. Some of the responses include:

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You showed superman in the form of m*rderer, not hope. The comic accurate and real superman will always be James gunn's Superman.

Ok you need to release it!!!!! #restorethesnyderverse

Is something happening right now? The tease is clear and more clearer now.

Can you please get over this? Nobody is waiting for this to come back.

We need sequels!

This is only the latest time that some folks took umbrage with Zack Snyder's DC throwbacks. The director has droves of loyal fans who would still like to see his two planned Justice League sequels come together, but there are also moviegoers who think it's rude or tired for the same conversation to still be happening... especially since we've got a new Man of Steel in David Corenswet's Superman.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home for all things DC, including the former DCEU. If you want to see Zack Snyder's Justice League, or the original version for that matter, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

While there are some folks who are still holding out hope for the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, that seems like a bit of a pipe dream at this point. After all, the DCEU is in the rear view, with James Gunn bringing us the first slate of DCU projects titled Gods and Monsters.

Both versions of Justice League are streaming on HBO Max and the next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.