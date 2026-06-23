Zack Snyder Has Been Posting Throwbacks Of Ben Affleck’s Batman, But Jennifer Garner’s Might Take The Cake

Zack Snyder has been keeping Ben Affleck’s Batman alive on social media lately, sharing moody throwbacks that remind fans why Batfleck still has such a strong grip on the DC fandom. The filmmaker’s black-and-white shots and DCEU memories are exactly the kind of thing that sends SnyderVerse fans back into the trenches, cape in hand. But Jennifer Garner’s recent throwback to her ex-husband might take the cake when it comes to cool.

Snyder’s Instagram Batman posts are cool in that classic “rain, rage and jawline” sort of way. He has been steadily sharing behind-the-scenes images from his time at the helm of DC movie releases , including the shot below, which he noted was taken with a Leica M-D and 28mm f/1.7 lens. And yes, as you can see, it is in black and white.

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To be clear, Snyder knows how to shoot Batman. Whatever people think of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League (both available to stream with an HBO Max subscription ) his version of the Dark Knight had a very specific presence. Affleck’s Bruce Wayne looked tired, haunted and built like he could bench-press a Gotham City gargoyle.

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That is why Snyder’s recent throwbacks have landed with so many fans. His version of Batman was operatic, bruised and massive. The photos bring back the feeling of that era, especially now that the DCU has moved into a new phase with David Corenswet’s Superman and a different Batman future on the horizon . Still, Jennifer Garner’s photo does something Snyder’s never could.

Garner’s Father’s Day post was not about the DCEU. It was not about restoring anything, teasing anything or lighting the Bat-Signal for another round of internet debate. It was a family post shared to her Instagram , honoring dads and the kids who love them. And, as you can see in the final image of the carousel below, it shows Ben Affleck as a dad in a Batsuit making his son happy.

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In her caption, Garner reflected on the fathers in her life and the love kids have for great dads. She wrote:

My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream. I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I’m happy for them. To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and to the kids of dads, too. ❤️

That is already sweet, but then you get to the photo. Affleck is in the Batman suit, mask and all, holding one of his children, who looks absolutely delighted. It may not be a brooding Bat standing in the rain, but it is a Dad enjoying a moment with his kiddo while dressed as one of the most famous superheroes ever. What is cooler than that?

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As a father, Garner’s photo takes the cake for me. Snyder’s images sell the legend of Batman. Garner’s photo sells the magic of Batman. There is a difference. The whole point of these superhero roles, at least partly, is that they become real to kids. Adults can argue about canon, tone, box office and cinematic universes until the sun burns out. But to a child standing next to Batman, none of that matters.

Snyder gave fans some unforgettable images of Ben Affleck as Batman. But Garner gave us Batdad, and I’m sorry, that one wins.