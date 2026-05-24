The Very Snyder Cut Reason Henry Cavill Got A Shoutout From Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder took time out of his busy 2026 movie schedule to mark an anniversary that still means a lot to fans of his now-defunct DCEU. Not only that, but the director even made sure to give Henry Cavill a specific shoutout in the process. For anyone who followed the long, strange road to Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut), the reason makes complete sense.

In a post shared to his Instagram account, Snyder commemorated the day in 2020 when it was announced that his version of Justice League would finally be completed. The black-and-white image shows the League together, with text honoring the film's restoration and the fans who helped bring it into existence. Via his caption, Snyder also thanked Cavill, who joined him for the original announcement, and ended with a dedication to Autumn, the filmmaker’s daughter, who died by suicide in 2017. The director specifically wrote:

On this day in 2020, we announced that we would be completing Justice League as it was originally intended. Special thanks to Henry Cavill, who joined me for the announcement, and to the fans who made it possible. For Autumn.

That is about as Snyder Cut as a Snyder Cut anniversary post can get. It has the restored vision language, the direct fan acknowledgment, the Cavill mention and the deeply personal dedication that has always sat at the center of this particular chapter of DC history.

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The Cavill shoutout is especially fitting because the actor was there for one of the movement’s biggest public moments. In May 2020, the Army of the Dead movie maker joined a virtual watch party for Man of Steel, and Cavill appeared with him when the director officially announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was coming to folks with an HBO Max subscription. It was a huge moment for fans who had spent years campaigning under the “Release the Snyder Cut” banner, and Cavill’s presence gave the announcement even more weight.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / HBO Max)

At the time, Cavill’s own Superman future was still a massive question mark. He debuted as Clark Kent in Man of Steel, returned in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then appeared in the theatrical version of Justice League, a movie with troubled production and reshoots that have become infamous. Seeing Cavill alongside the DCEU architect for the restoration announcement felt like an intimate reunion between the filmmaker and the actor who helped launch that whole DC era.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the completed version, eventually arrived in 2021 as a four-hour film, restoring the director’s intended tone, structure and several character arcs that were heavily altered or removed from the 2017 theatrical release. Cavill’s Superman was a major part of that restoration, including his return in the black suit and a more mythic presentation of the character.

The Autumn dedication is also an important context, as Snyder stepped away from Justice League after his daughter’s death, and the eventual release of his version became tied not only to fan persistence but also to a deeply personal act of closure. That is part of why his restored Cut remains more emotionally loaded than the average director’s cut.

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Since then, the DC universe has moved on. Cavill briefly returned as Superman in Black Adam, only for that comeback to end as James Gunn and Peter Safran began building a new DCU with David Corenswet in the role. Even so, Cavill’s Superman still has a powerful hold on a big part of the fandom.

That post from Snyder captures why. For many fans, Cavill was not just Superman, but one of the core cast members who helped carry the DCEU flame that led to the Justice League’s restored vision. When Snyder thanked him, it was not just nostalgia, but a nod to the actor who helped make that announcement all the more real.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in both color and glorious black and white, is still on HBO Max. You can also catch up on the latest version of DC’s biggest characters in James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, ahead of the upcoming Supergirl. The film lands in theaters on June 26.