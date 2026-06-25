Zendaya Rocked A Backless Spider Web Dress That's Easily My Favorite Spider-Man Fit So Far

Zendaya has had a number of red carpet stunners recently, but given all the 2026 movies she’s in, apparently, she’s just been warming up. Now that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day global press tour is in full swing, she has started to method dress for the latest upcoming Marvel movie, but I think she just stepped out in her best one yet.

I don’t know how she tops this London fit, but she’s been known to outdo herself. Check out this gorgeous backless spiderweb gown she just wore:

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

Check out that detailing – the dress straight up has spider-web jewels on it, and my jaw is dropped. While it looks like something one might make just for Zendaya for this photo call, it’s a vintage 1997 gown from John Galliano's “The Circus” Collection. Now, here's the front:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

I’m positively in love with this dress on Zendaya. The pattern, the jewels, the fit – everything! And I continue to be obsessed with how chic her chopped-off hair era is. Her stylist, Law Roach, said this on Instagram when talking about the look:

Don't threaten me with a theme....

The style only seems to enhance with each getup. This new fashion moment follows Zendaya wearing a sparkly red and blue two-piece when she stopped in Rome a couple of days ago before changing into another spiderwebbed vintage Giorgio Armani gown from 1990.

Before that, she was wearing so much black on this press tour that fans are worried about “WHO IS DYING” in the new Spidey movie. For example, Zendaya turned up this week in Paris in a simple black Spider-Man T-shirt that Law Roach said he purchased on eBay.

But it hasn't just been black before this week. In Spain, Zendaya went all red with a gown from Ernesto Naranjo, and in Amsterdam she looked “Michael Jackson-coded” with a black top and red shorts from Louis Vuitton.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her co-star and real-life hubby, Tom Holland, has been in attendance with her, but Zendaya’s fashion is always so eye-catching that sometimes I forget to swoon over the newly married couple. This is one of two 2026 summer movies the pair is in, with the other being Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. I cannot wait to see how Zendaya and Law Roach decide to dress for the Greek epic, already. And surely, the pair of fashion masterminds have something fun cooked up for the Dune: Part 3 press tour as well.

Zendaya once again is playing MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but she’s starting over with Peter Parker / Spider-Man after the events of No Way Home. In the last Spider-Man film, she and everyone else forgot all about Peter Parker. However, one thing I'll never forget is this outfit. Anyway, the movie comes out on July 31, a couple of weeks after The Odyssey’s release on July 17.