Zendaya Really Outdid Herself In Latest Spider-Man Dress, But The Microbangs Take It Over The Top

Just when you think Zendaya’s method dressing can’t get any more iconic, she somehow manages to up her game. We’re a week out from Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s debut on the 2026 movie calendar, and not only did the MJ portrayer don another great dress with nods to the upcoming MCU flick at the premiere in Shanghai, China — she showed off her new microbangs to take the look over the top.

Zendaya has been absolutely slaying with her looks while promoting The Odyssey — going full goddess mode in dresses that reference her character Athena — as well as her outfits for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Attending the Chinese premiere for the Marvel movie, the actress donned a webby Versace dress, but it was her hairstyle that really made a statement:

(Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

I mean, we’ve heard of breakup bangs, but newlywed bangs may be a creation unique to Zendaya after