Zendaya Finally Ditched The Black For The Perfect Ab-Centric Blue And Red Spider-Man Look

While Zendaya is best known as an Emmy-winning actress, she's also a bonafide fashion icon that folks like to emulate. The Greatest Showman star gets a little help from her image architect Law Roach, who has been styling her for years, to huge success. And while Zendaya has been wearing lots of black while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, she recently showed her midriff and rocked some red and blue in honor of the Marvel hero.

Zendaya is known for method dressing for her projects, and some fans have been worried that her black choices for No Way Home means something tragic will happen in the upcoming Marvel movie. Luckily she recently changed it up for the movie's Rome premiere, and wore a killer red and blue outfit for its Rome premiere. You can check out her outfit over on Zendaya's Instagram. She also shared the following adorable photo of her and Tom Holland together:

(Image credit: Instagram)

How cute is that? And talk about an appropriate outfit. While MJ doesn't have any super powers in the Spider-Man movies, Zendaya looks ready to kick some butt in this outfit that matches the web slinger's costume. Law Roach revealed over on his Instagram that the outfit is actually from the Versace Fall Winter 1997 collection, so perhaps they pulled this from the designer's archives in order to pull off this stunning look. It's a great choice for Brand New Day, and once again shows that nobody being styled quite like the Euphoria star.

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From movie premieres to Zendaya's iconic Met Gala looks, it's clear that she and Law Roach have a great working relationship. She's always wearing something fresh and exciting... even if it's actually a vintage piece. And I'm curious to see if we'll get more looks of her in Spider-Man's signature colors, or if she'll be going back to black. Fans seem to think that the latter has been hinting at the contents of Brand New Day, either character deaths or the long-awaited debut of Venom. Luckily the wait for that blockbuster is nearly over, so answers are on their way.

Fans are curious about what's going to go down with Zendaya's MJ in the new Spider-Man movie, especially after No Way Home's heartbreaking ending. In it Doctor Strange's spell erased the entire world's memories of Peter Parker, including MJ and Ned. While they're safe from Spider-Man's enemies, Tom Holland's hero is now living in isolation.

Our answers will come when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that MJ ends up both alive, and able to remember Peter by the end of its runtime.