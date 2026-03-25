The Euphoria (And Dune) Related Reason Zendaya Chopped All Her Hair Off

This year is a big one for Zendaya, between the star being reportedly newly married to Tom Holland, set to turn 30 this fall, with four films on the 2026 movie schedule, and Euphoria Season 3 finally arriving soon. It seems fitting she would mark this time in her life with a bold new hairstyle, and she has been rocking a beautiful short haircut recently. Per the actress, there’s actually a big reason why she opted for the change.

When Zendaya stunned in all-white for The Drama premiere last week, she was asked on the carpet about this current “chapter” in her life where she’s set to say goodbye to Rue in Euphoria and Chani with the third Dune film coming out later this year. Per Deadline, here’s what she said:

I think it’s part of why I also cut my hair, because I was in so many roles I had to come back to, and so much energy into the roles with my hair and attachment to it that I was like ‘Ah.’ I’m gracefully able to graduate from a certain chapter, and I’m very grateful for all of it, and I wouldn’t be here without it, and I’m excited to see what’s next.

As it turns out, Zendaya’s recent haircut is actually a way for her to literally shed parts of herself that she’ll have to wave goodbye to soon, and it looks so good on her! The 29-year-old has been working on Euphoria since 2018, making the upcoming Season 3 the end of a near-decade journey. And regarding the Dune movies, she’s been part of the cast since 2019, so it’s a similarly long chapter in her career that’s about to be over.

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Zendaya often uses fashion to express herself, and a haircut is no different. Perhaps the new look allows her to see herself in a new light, and get excited for whatever’s coming in the next chapter.

While some fans have been speculating the haircut might be for an unknown role, Zendaya’s recent comments prove otherwise. Plus, her hairstylist Ursula Stephen recently told HypeBae it was her personal choice. Stephen also said she calls the haircut a “convertible cut,” because it can be worn in “many ways.”

Zendaya’s first movie of many this year, The Drama, is set to hit theaters next Friday, April 3. Then a couple weeks after that, Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on HBO. The actress also has a busy blockbuster summer with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey both out in July. Her last movie of the year is Dune: Part 3, which comes out on December 18.

We certainly wonder how she’ll continue to style her new look throughout all her upcoming public appearances. We love this short hair moment for her!