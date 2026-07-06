Zendaya Topped Her Early Odyssey Looks With A Curve-Hugging Corset And Beaded Fringe

Nobody does method dressing quite like Zendaya, and with two movies hitting the 2026 movie calendar this month — The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day — it’s just an abundance of riches in the celebrity fashion department. Zendaya has already gotten into goddess mode with two flowy dresses for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and now she’s topped that with a corset top and beaded skirt.

Zendaya is set to portray Athena in the book-to-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic, and she was definitely looking the part in a piece from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection:

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya’s top actually looks like an ancient marble sculpture, though Daniel Roseberry also gave it a futuristic feel with the angles of the piece. Contrasting the smooth bodice is a floor-length skirt of beaded fringe, as thousands of pearly beads hug the actress’ curves on a fabric that transitions from beige to silver as it cascades to the ground.

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Her hair is styled in loose braids that top her head like a crown, with her brown curls falling down her back. Her Chopard diamond collar looks more like an extension of the top than a separate piece of jewelry.

The Schiaparelli number was reportedly unveiled just eight hours earlier at Paris Haute Couture Week, where Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach sat front row, according to Red Carpet Fashion Awards. This begs the question of whether or not Roach secured the item and immediately flew to London for The Odyssey’s Monday premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. It certainly sounds plausible — and given how ethereal the actress looks, I’d say it was worth it.

The Odyssey is one of two movies Zendaya has premiering this month — both of which also star her new husband Tom Holland. The epic fantasy adaptation hits theaters on July 17, just two weeks before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has seen its own specially created looks from Zendaya and Law Roach.

The actress was an absolute bombshell in a backless spiderweb dress at a photocall for the upcoming Marvel movie just over a week ago in London. She also showed off the cutest red-and-blue two-piece at the Rome premiere, featuring a sleeveless, midriff-baring red top with thi