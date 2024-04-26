‘Impossible To Take Your Eyes Off Her’: Zendaya Is Raking In Praise For Challengers As The Tennis Romance Hits Theaters
She aced this role.
Tennis is known to be a sport full of sweating and grunting, but perhaps people have never been so hot and bothered by it than after seeing Challengers. Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports film — which stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in a complicated love triangle — was being celebrated as “blisteringly sexy” by those who caught an early screening, and the Euphoria actress is a big reason for that. As the movie hits theaters on April 26, critics are raving about Zendaya’s performance.
Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis star forced into retirement (and coaching) after suffering an injury, and as she tries to help her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) revive his career, things get complicated when Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) comes back into their lives. In CinemaBlend’s review of Challengers, Mike Reyes says Zendaya, O’Connor and Faist are a “performance power throuple” in this “white hot streak of spite, sex, and scorekeeping.” He gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Karl Delossantos of Smash Cut Reviews rates it 5 out of 5 stars, saying that with this performance, Zendaya has further cemented her star status. She is the “movie star of a generation," Delossantos says. The critic continues:
Alex Bentley of CultureMap says the actress is firmly in the driver’s seat in this movie — just like her Tashi in the movie — despite her previous projects as a supporting character. If nothing else, Challengers will go down as the moment Zendaya finally got the chance to shine in the leading role she so richly deserves. Bentley says:
Adam Graham of The Detroit News grades the movie an A, calling the lead actress “utterly radiant.” The movie overall is “magnificently fun,” Graham says, so much so that the Luca Guadagnino project is the best movie of the year so far. The critic continues:
Victoria Luxford of City AM says Zendaya continues her run of remarkable roles in this thriller, which boasts excellent direction and a strong threesome leading the way. The Dune: Part Two star has the meatiest role of the three, Luxford writes:
If you’re a fan of Zendaya’s previous movies and TV roles, it sounds like you can’t miss the opportunity to see the sports romance Challengers in theaters. The film hits the big screen on Friday, April 26, and be sure to see what else is upcoming for Zendaya. Also don't forget to take a peek at the 2024 movie release calendar to see what other flicks you might be interested in.
