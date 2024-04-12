Critics Have Seen Challengers, And They’re Calling Zendaya’s Sports Drama A ‘Blisteringly Sexy’ Grand Slam
Coming to theaters April 26.
Zendaya has been serving some serious looks in promotion of Challengers, incorporating the sport into her wardrobe with a tennis court-esque green gown, heels sporting bright yellow tennis balls and a netted white maxi dress. But the red carpet apparently isn’t the only place the actress is bringing the heat. Critics have screened the romantic sports drama ahead of its theatrical release April 26, and they are praising the performances in what sounds like a sexy, sweaty romp.
From what we know about Challengers, tennis phenom-turned coach Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is trying to help her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) out of a slump by entering him in a challenger event. This backfires when he ends up competing against his former best friend Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor), who happens to also be Tashi’s ex-boyfriend. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with Tasha Robinson of Polygon, who calls the movie “blisteringly sexy,” writing:
Coleman Spilde of The Daily Beast says moviegoers should bring a towel to this incredible (and incredibly horny) film, with director Luca Guadagnino creating something that is wholly unpredictable, playful and “intriguingly erratic” en route to its big climax. The critic says:
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars, saying that like a professional athlete, Challengers doesn’t aim just to entertain — it came to win. The critic writes:
Maureen Lee Lenker of EW grades Challengers an A-, calling it a “grand slam of psychsexual passion and tension,” and saying it’s a must-see for movie lovers. Lenker follows other critics in lauding the leading trio’s performances, but also says Luca Guadagnino’s choices help to blur the line between sport and sex. The critic writes:
IndieWire’s David Ehrlich also gives the movie an A-, calling Challengers “hugely satisfying,” with the competition turned up to such a degree that the sex scenes are mere foreplay to the erotically charged tennis matches. Ehrlich says:
The critics certainly seem excited about Challengers, and that’s reflected by even more than those above, as the movie is currently sporting a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 45 critics so far. If you want to see Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in action, their movie hits theaters on Friday, April 26. You can also check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon to theaters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.