Zoë Kravitz Explained What Happened With Blink Twice’s Original NSFW Title, And I Can Totally Understand Why It Was Changed
Zoë Kravitz's explanation of why her movie Pussy Island changed its title makes perfect sense.
Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut was always going to be a project that made headlines, but her first movie also made headlines because of its provocative title. Originally called Pussy Island, Kravitz’s movie, which stars Naomi Ackie and Kravitz’s fiance Channing Tatum, is now called Blink Twice, and Kravitz has now explained why the title changed. And it's exactly the reason you think.
The title Pussy Island was meant to be provocative, that was the whole idea. At the same time, titling the movie that was going to require not simply putting the word on screen, but putting it all over as part of the film’s promotion. It seems that was the ultimate issue with the title. Zoë Kravitz tells EW she received pushback, not from the studio, but from the various other organizations that were going to have to deal with the name. Kravitz explained…
Zoë Kravitz certainly wanted her movie to have its original title, but at the end of the day, she had to balance the reality of the situation with her desires. Kravitz says she wanted the movie to use the word specifically because she wanted women to be able to “reclaim” it, but she has since discovered that women tended to have a bigger problem with the use of the word. She didn’t want the title to keep people from seeing the movie, so she agreed to change it. The actress continued…
The Blink Twice trailer promises a movie that is funny, terrifying, and clearly over the top. The title was likely designed to match that level of extremity. Unfortunately, reality got in the way.
Movie making is always a balance of art and business, and while it’s perhaps unfortunate that the film now has the somewhat mundane title Blink Twice, it is probably better for the film’s potential success. Pussy Island is an incredible title for a movie, though, perhaps someday audiences will be ready for it and somebody will be able to use it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.