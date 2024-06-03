‘He’s A Really Great Guy’: Lenny Kravitz On His Relationship With Channing Tatum, Upcoming Wedding With Zoë Kravitz

Meeting your fiance’s parents is always going to be a somewhat nerve-wracking experience, but when your fiancée's dad is Lenny Kravitz, that’s got to add a lot more stress to the experience. Luckily for Channing Tatum, who is set to marry Zoë Kravitz next year, has impressed her dad, as Lenny Kravitz says his soon-to-be son-in-law is a “great guy.”

Lenny Kravitz recently appeared on Zoe Ball and Friends on the BBC alongside Jon Bon Jovi when the topic of kids getting married came up. Bon Jovi’s son recently wed Millie Bobby Brown, while Kravitz’s daughter is engaged to the Magic Mike star. Kravitz is clearly very warm on Tatum, saying…

He’s a really great guy. He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year.

To be fair, while meeting your future father-in-law who is also a rock star has to be a pretty intense experience, Lenny Kravitz seems like a pretty chill guy. One of his best friends is Jason Momoa, the man who married his ex-wife, and Zoë Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet. And that friendship is strong despite Momoa himself getting divorced recently. Both Momoa and Tatum can poke fun at Kravitz's abs, so clearly the relationship is similar here.

Kravitz and Tatum met in 2022 when he was cast in Kravitz’s directorial debut, a movie that was, at the time, going by the title Pussy Island, but has since been changed to Blink Twice. Rumors of a relationship between the director and the star started quickly. The relationship was eventually confirmed. By the fall of 2023, things had gotten serious as it was revealed the pair had gotten engaged.

Apparently the wedding isn’t set to happen until sometime next year, so it looks like the engagement will be longer. With the new movie set to release later this summer, as well as other professional responsibilities for both professional actors, they may simply be too busy to get married any sooner.

Tatum is still involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Similar to the ongoing legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Tatum and Dewan are legally divorced, so Tatum getting remarried isn’t an issue. However, the pair are still in court due to disagreements over splitting up the finances. Part of the reason for waiting to get married may be due to hope this can be dealt with first.

It seems like everybody is quite happy with the pending nuptials of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. That wedding is all but guaranteed to be a love fest. It’s also likely to have some of the best abs of any wedding in history.