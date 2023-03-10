Zoë Kravitz Used To Take Flak For How She Looked. What’s Changing For Black Women In Hollywood
Zoë Kravitz recently recalled microaggressions she's gotten about her appearance as a Black woman.
Countless people out there dream of making it to Hollywood and being a star of the small and silver screens. But the reality of the industry has a number of notable downsides, including in the way one’s looks are commodified and how that can affect self-confidence. And for actors of color, they often face microagressions on top of that pressure. Case in point: Zoë Kravitz used to take flak for how she looked. But she also explained what’s changing for Black women in Hollywood.
Over the last few years there’s been a ton of conversation around inclusion in the entertain industry, and the importance and power of representation across the board. Since then there’s been positive change to make sets a less toxic place, although there are plenty of Hollywood horror stories out there. Zoë recently spoke to Elle about her career, including times she’s heard comments about her signature microbraids. As she put it,
This is no doubt just one insensitive comment that Zoë Kravitz has had to deal with in her years as an an actress and model. Throughout this interview she spoke about trying to stay true to herself in an industry that was trying to make her conform into certain beauty standards. And that includes insensitive comments about her iconic microbraids.
As Zoë Kravitz points out, these comments about her hair came from people who clearly don’t understand how braids words. As she also shared with Elle, Kravitz will spend up to 12-15 hours getting her hair done, which she’s found to be a great excuse to stay home for a day and turn off the rest of the world. It’s not as simple as “taking them out”
Later in that same interview, Zoë Kravitz also spoke to the positive change that’s been happening for Black women in Hollywood. Although on the other hand, the Big Little Lies actress sees the work that still needs to be done to continue towards progress. As she put it,
There’s definitely been an ongoing conversation about diversity for directors, as the industry has historically been dominated by white men. This year’s Academy Awards nominated exlcusively men for Best Director, notably snubbing Women Talking’s Sarah Polley and The Woman King’s Gina Prince-Bythewood. For her part, Zoë Kravitz thinks the industry needs to make more space for Black directors, especially Black women.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Zoë Kravitz. She’s presumably going to have a role in The Batman 2 which is currently in development. There are some fans who are still hoping for Big Little Lies Season 3 as well. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.