Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Struggles With Social Media After See-Through Dress, Will Smith Comment And Other Incidents

When asked about social media recently, Zoë Kravitz shared that she thinks it’s a “big experiment that we’re all participating in” that we all pretend to understand. Those comments are just one point of a few regarding the complicated relationship she has about being online, especially after taking to said experiment to share her take on the Will Smith Oscar slap and reading the comment section after her Met Gala see-through dress backlash .

Following a few viral moments on social media, Kravitz is getting candid about wrestling with being active on Instagram in the past. When asked about the topic by Elle , The Batman actress also had this to say:

I didn’t really sit and think about [using Instagram to call out Hulu for canceling High Fidelity], which is sometimes my problem. I’m a very impulsive person. That’s one of the problems with social media in general. You can just do something without thinking. There’s good things about that, in terms of the fact that that was my honest opinion in that moment and still kind of is, and I said it. But we’re also living in a time where it’s good to be thoughtful about what you say.

Following Oscar night, Zoë Kravitz was quick to take to her Instagram to say "Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” just following the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Months later, she shared that she wish she had handled it differently , but she’s also dealing with it being a “scary time to have an opinion” and her realizing she’s an artist who isn’t going to be agreeable to everyone every time she shares her thoughts.

It’s not only an issue Zoë Kravitz is dealing with, because if you’re on social media, you’re dealing with it too. Every day there’s something in our pockets that allows us to broadcast our opinions to the world, and we can either decide to put it all out there, filter ourselves or say nothing at all. Kravitz continued with these words:

When something [in the news] happens, people expect people, specifically celebrities, to write about it. What if we’re still processing it? What if we don’t have enough information and we don’t know how we feel yet? Maybe we’re at home crying in our bedrooms about it and talking to our friends about it over dinner.

As the actress shared, she’s “impulsive” and sometimes feels that doesn’t mix well with social media when she uses it. In addition to her becoming part of the Will Smith conversation, Kravitz also got honest in a comment regarding the cancellation of her Hulu show High Fidelity . In a comment responding to Tessa Thompson, the actress said “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

I don’t know about you, but I think we could use more blunt voices like Zoë Kravitz to be real about Hollywood and such. With the High Fidelity comment, the actress was being real about the lack of diversity with Hulu’s content and showing her very real disappointment about the acclaimed series getting the axe. Kravitz also got real about the negative response to her Met Gala sheer dress, sharing that the hate for her look did affect her just like it would any person.