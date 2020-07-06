No Time To Die: An Updated Cast List For Daniel Craig's Last 007 Movie

However, there was a four-year gap between Quantum of Solace and Skyfall, so I suppose we shouldn’t fret too much about No Time To Die and how long it is taking to come together. On that note, casting is finally a reality for the new movie, which will bring Daniel Craig back, presumably for the last time.

If you are as pumped as we are for the film we previously had to call Bond 25, be sure to check out our updated cast list below and check back for new add-ons to the cast and more.