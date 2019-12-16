9 Awesome Top Gun Callbacks We Found In The Maverick Trailer

We get another moment of inverted flying in the Top Gun: Maverick trailer, as we see one plane flying upside down above another. This sequence does add a little something into the mix, as we see the two planes begin to rotate in the air and switch places, with the one at the bottom moving to be inverted above the other. We don't know which pilots these are or what's going on, but it's an obvious reference to the original film's famous moment.