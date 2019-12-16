Quentin Tarantino Might Not Direct A Star Trek Movie After All

Of all the Star Trek creative developments over the decades, one of the craziest, if not at the top of the list, was when word came in towards the end of 2017 that Quentin Tarantino had pitched an idea for a Star Trek movie to Paramount Pictures. While this particular project has remained in the development stage, Tarantino said back in May that it was a “very big possibility” and even came up with a loophole with how he could direct a Star Trek movie without it counting as the tenth and final movie in his self-imposed limit.