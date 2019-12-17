Daisy Ridley Shut Down One Idea J.J. Abrams Had For Rey In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

It’s an element of his style that was much appreciated by Daisy Ridley in the making of both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, as she was able to feel respected on set despite her lack of blockbuster experience going into the projects. In fact, she even had the confidence to veto a particular idea for Rey in the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga – an element of the story that was proposed but ultimately dismissed and not included in the final cut of the new movie.