The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba Is Having Way Too Much Fun Teasing His Role

|
The superhero genre is a behemoth part of the film world, with plenty of studios getting on the action with their own shared universe. As such, plenty of actors and filmmakers have appeared in multiple comic book properties. Idris Elba will soon join those ranks, as the Thor actor will be making his DC debut with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. His role is currently a mystery, and the former Sexiest Man Alive is having way too much fun teasing his upcoming appearance.
The Suicide Squad is a sequel/reboot to David Ayer's 2016 DC blockbuster. James Gunn has assembled a stellar cast, made up on returning players a newcomers. Much of the cast's roles remain secret, including Idris Elba. At the premiere of his movie Cats, Elba was asked about who he would be playing in The Suicide Squad, check out his cheeky answer below.
With a smile on his face, Idris Elba easily pivoted away from the question about his role in The Suicide Squad. And he avoided it with an adorable bit about audio, remaining charming throughout.
Idris Elba's comments (or lack thereof) come from Variety, as the outlet interviews Elba on the carpet of Cats' premiere in New York City. Security around big blockbusters like the MCU or DCEU are notoriosly tight, with actors on strict contract to protect each movie's contents ahead of their respective release. So he's in no position to reveal which comic book character he'll be be portraying in The Suicide Squad. That honors goes to James Gunn, Warner Bros., and whatever trailer eventually arrives.
There has been some discussion about Idris Elba's role in The Suicide Squad. When he first joined James Gunn's cast, it was reported that the Hobbs & Shaw actor was going to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. It was certainly a surprising turn of events, as Smith's character was one of the stars of the original movie. But that report has also been refuted, with plenty of fan theories swirling around regarding who he might play.
I'm eager to see which DC villains end up making the cut of The Suicide Squad. James Gunn's work with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise showed his ability to balance a motley crew of unknown characters, and instantly making them fan favorites. And the few characters we know he's introducing in the blockbuster aren't exactly household names.
Joining the group of returning actors, are Ant-Man's David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatche. These two are definitely not the villains kids grew up with, showing how Gunn will be doing a deep dive into the comics to craft his version of the Suicide Squad. Most of the cast's roles have been shrouded with secrecy, so there's no telling who might pop up throughout the course of the sequel.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.