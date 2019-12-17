The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba Is Having Way Too Much Fun Teasing His Role

There has been some discussion about Idris Elba's role in The Suicide Squad. When he first joined James Gunn's cast, it was reported that the Hobbs & Shaw actor was going to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. It was certainly a surprising turn of events, as Smith's character was one of the stars of the original movie. But that report has also been refuted, with plenty of fan theories swirling around regarding who he might play.