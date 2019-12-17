Avengers: Endgame Included A Secret Easter Egg For Thor Character Beta Ray Bill

For those unfamiliar with Beta Ray Bill, he is a physically augmented Korbinite who briefly inherited the power of Thor when he obtained the God of Thunder’s hammer, Mjolnir. While Thor Odinson would ultimately get Mjolnir back, Odin had a new hammer made for Bill called Stormbreaker that was equal in power to Mjolnir. Obviously if Beta Ray Bill is ever introduced in the MCU, his weapon would need to be called something different since the Odinson is wielding Stormbreaker… unless, of course, Bill somehow became its new holder.