What It’s Really Like To Work With Michael Bay, According To Ryan Reynolds

Sounds like working with Michael Bay is more than just making sure you avoid the explosions. Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work promoting both the film and his own company, Aviation Gin, in hilarious ways. The actor also has multiple titles you can check out on streaming right now and tons of new projects in the works, including a Fantasy Comedy with John Krasinski and his “favorite movie that he’s ever made”, which says a lot coming from the guy who made Deadpool.