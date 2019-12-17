Sam Mendes’ 1917 Issued A One-Shot Challenge, See Which Fan Submission Won

Over the span of two minutes, Wedding Runner shows a man depressed that the love of his life is getting married to someone else, but being convinced by his best friend to race across the street to profess his true feelings in the middle of the wedding. Snapping out of his funk and ditching the booze, Jim runs to the church where the nuptials are unfolding, running into some people, stealing a skateboard and snagging a can of red smoke along the way.