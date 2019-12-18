See The First Images From Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Tenet

Christopher Nolan is known for the unexpected. He doesn’t want you to know what you’re getting yourself into when you buy a ticket for one of his movies. This has worked to audiences' benefit time and time again with twisty films such as Inception, Interstellar and The Prestige. This summer, this filmmaker’s next project, Tenet, is heading to theaters. Here’s the first image of the international espionage action epic starring John David Washington.