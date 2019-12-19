How Netflix's 6 Underground Is Already Setting Up For A Franchise Sequel

Some movies just can’t wait to tease what might be a viable franchise, and in the case of director Michael Bay’s new Netflix film 6 Underground, it only takes a little under a half-hour to get into the meat and potatoes of what could set up a slew of follow-ups. We're not sure if that's a record, but someone may want to start doing some digging on proving or debunking that this is the fastest set-up for a franchise in cinematic history.