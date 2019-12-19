Everything You Need To Remember About Star Wars Before Seeing The Rise Of Skywalker

While it initially looked like Luke had cleaned himself up and traveled to Crait to duel Kylo Ren, it turned out he was Force projecting himself all the way from Ahch-To and distracting the First Order so that the remaining Resistance survivors could escape. His plan was successful, but the strain was too much, and after looking at a twin sunset that reminded him of his upbringing on Tatooine, Luke disappeared and became one with the Force. Mark Hamill is confirmed to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while we can’t say with 100% certainty yet how he’ll show up, the logical guess is he’ll be a Force ghost and pass on some last pieces of advice to Rey and/or haunt his nephew.