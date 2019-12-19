Rian Johnson Explains Why Trying To Appease Star Wars Fans Is A ‘Mistake’

I think approaching any creative process with [making fans happy] would be a mistake that would lead to probably the exact opposite result. Even my experience as a fan, you know if I’m coming into something, even if it’s something that I think I want, if I see exactly what I think I want on the screen, it’s like ‘Oh, okay,’ it might make me smile and make me feel neutral about the thing and I won’t really think about it afterwards, but that’s not really going to satisfy me.