The 6 Underground Cast Has Some Excellent Ideas For Which Actors They Want In A Sequel

This is all a fantasy exercise, and a fun one, but what's not a fantasy is that Netflix is seemingly setting up 6 Underground as a potential franchise. (And minor spoilers in this paragraph!) There's a scene early on in the movie where they talk about nine targets they have on the board and the one they plan to take on first. The end of the movie also teases more about the characters' personal lives, including Ryan Reynold character One's family. So, the movie is definitely set up in a way where there is more to explore.