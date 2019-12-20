Disney's Cruella: What We Know So Far About The Cruella De Vil Movie

What Is The Release Date For Cruella?

Cruella is currently slated to be released on May 28th, 2021.

That currently puts it a week after John Wick: Chapter 4 and a week before Sesame Street. Disney is known to occupy the Memorial Day weekend slot on the calendar, but often to mixed results. For instance, this year's Aladdin did great business during this release date, while last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed. It's hard to know where Cruella will land, but suffice to say, Disney has high hopes for the Emma Stone movie. They gave the forthcoming film one of its prime release date slots. They want big things. It should also be noted that Cruella was originally set to be released on December 23rd, 2020. Why it moved away from the Christmas date is unknown.