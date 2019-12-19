Of Course Keanu Reeves Is Already Training For The Matrix 4 And John Wick 4

But to know that, we’d have to know something about The Matrix 4’s story, which of course we don’t. We also don’t know how The Matrix 4 will set itself apart from modern action franchises like John Wick. The original Matrix defined what action looks like onscreen for a long time but now movies like John Wick are doing new things. Each has their own style that you want them to stay true to, but I think we also want some innovation from The Matrix 4 in keeping with the franchise’s legacy.