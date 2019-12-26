The Full History Behind Stormtroopers And Jetpacks

While they are known to have fought in the first Battle of Geonosis, do not expect to spot a Clone jet trooper upon revisiting the third act of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. You can see them, and even play as one, in the interactive depiction of said battle in the first Star Wars: Battlefront video game, where the warriors made their first ever appearance, jetpacks and all, before reappearing in additional games as well as works of literature.